Mavado Drops Gritty New Drake Diss Track “Enemy Line”

Dancehall deejay Mavado has fired back at Drake’s subliminal diss in “Only You Freestyle” with a gritty new track, “Enemy Line.”

A little over a week ago, Drake made heads turn when he dropped off his Arabic, and Jamaican influenced inspiration titled “Only You Freestyle.” During the track, Drake smoothly raps in Arabic to the delight and amusement of his fans. However, the most noteworthy aspect of the song is his constant Jamaican slang, the most memorable being lyrics calling out Jamaican deejay Mavado. Drake sneakily disses Vado and confirms that he represents Gaza over Gully.

Rapping, “Link Popskull in Gaza but not that Gaza but still it’s a mazza/N***as want piece like Cassava but we let bridge dem burn like grabba.” In that line, Drake mentions Cassava Piece, which is Mavado’s childhood home.

Fans were scrambling to piece all the evidence together, and Mavado added to the fire when he later posted this message on Instagram, “From you a look clout A copper to you mouth.” Fans took this as an instant confirmation that the 6ix God had taken shots at the Gully Gad, and they were now anticipating what was next to come.

Late last night, Mavado dropped a surprised new single where he took shots at Drake in “Enemy Line,” which was released on his YouTube channel. The Gully Gad steadily positioned himself as a war angel, declaring that the individual in question put themself behind enemy lines, which means that Drake is to be blamed for their feud. The entire cut is laced with gritty gun fueled attacks on Mavado’s opponent, who we all know is Drizzy in this case.

Accompanying the savage track was a lengthy Instagram caption. “Suh yuh wa be like wi, and try style the thing,” Vado said. “Remember this Dancehall a mi play ground, Dancehall is my job. I’ve been a superstar over 15yrs and created countless hit songs in my genre while developing my unique singjay style of which The new generation is all about today solidifying the craft.”

The Gully Gad continued calling out his rival, even further by declaring, “You are not from Dancehall. You have no Power in Dancehall n everybody know who introduce you to Dancehall so don’t feel like you can come disrespect Gully take that out you brain n don’t dweet again.”

The chastising caption prompted Foota Hype to make this request of Mavado in the comment section, “Don’t shorten the badness tag @champagnepapi,” which is Drake’s Instagram handle.

In “Enemy Line,” Mavado alludes to Drake and Popcaan’s close friendship deejaying, “gunshot inna bwoy we nuh greet and hug up.” Referencing Drake’s Cassava Piece lyric, the Gully Gad responds, “Bout bun mi place do you best mi case bullet to yuh face and nuh bwoy cant resuscitate. / Dem haffi charge me for murder or aggravate, every blood**t gun contaminate. / Forensic haffi draw di tape nuttn nuh animate…/ Go f**k yuself f**k yuh fist and fornicate. Cassava Piece that a mi army base.”

He continues to take shots at his adversary, who, if you put two and two together, bears striking familiarities to Drake. “Tell soft and fake likkle sheep/likkle Mormon, die trying but you will never be a yard man.” If you are a Drake fan, then you know that he often reps Jamaican culture and is often called out as culture vulture. Let’s also not forget that Drake grew up in a section of Toronto where Jamaican culture is heavily presented. A number of members of his OVO crew are also of Jamaican descent, including Jamaican-based dancehall star Popcaan. Drizzy, as well as other members of his crew often used elements of dancehall in their music. One of Drake’s biggest hits to date, “One Dance,” is a dancehall song.

Mavado is now saying that he is the one who introduced Drake to dancehall music. While that is not necessarily the case, Drake did link with the Gully Gad in the early part of his career when the Toronto hitmaker traveled to Jamaica to shoot the music video for “Find Your Love.” Mavado starred in the video, which was a huge hit in 2010.

In the new song, Mavado quips, “Wait, yuh nuh see say dem head man fi buss/catch him pon a yacht bout dem a play Candy Crush.” This most definitely is a direct shot at Drake and Popcaan who were partying it up on a yacht just last week in Barbados as they celebrated Popcaan’s birthday. Numerous photos from the event were blasted all over social media and was a hot topic at the time.

Finally, the Gully Gad reveals what might be the real cause of their feud, which is an idea that was previously rumored. It was alleged that Mavado had intimate relations with a female counterpart of Drake back in 2010 when both parties were shooting the music video for Drake’s track “Find Your Love,” which featured Mavado as a character in the story. In “Emeny Line” Mavado dishes on the deal, “Him still a carry feelings fi gyal a gi me foul play, Me tek a f**k and den me cut it neva worth stay.”

Mavado is definitely at the head of the pack with this one. The track is quickly gaining momentum with over 100K views in a matter of hours, and it is currently #5 on YouTube’s trending list. The question now is will Drake respond or will this be the end of this feud.

Listen, “Enemy Line” below.