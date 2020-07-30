DJ Akademiks Reveals He Called Cops On Meek Mill, “I’m Just Not Into Being Bullied”

DJ Akademiks revealed he called the cops on Meek Mill for seemingly putting out a green light on him.

‘Everyday Struggle’ host DJ Akademiks has earned a lot of flak for his close ties with snitch rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine. He got the internet’s attention after recently admitting to calling the police on Meek Mill for ‘green lighting’ him during their months-long beef. Echoes of “birds of a feather” and “the company you keep” have grown louder as fans compare his quickness to contact the cops with the government informant status of his rainbow-haired friend. A cyber beef or war of words may be one thing, but it seems that the heavy-set blogger doesn’t take lightly to threats, calling time out and the authorities as well.

Essentially, ‘green lighting’ involves putting a hit out on a rival, though by all accounts, Akademiks has been the main antagonist in the last couple of weeks. From his personal rampage against Freddie Gibbs to the tasteless live rant on Chrissy Teigen, he’s on a mission to be heard at all costs, which ironically has included two coveted media jobs. Now he’s apparently gone straight to the police with names, dates, and social media receipts after airing out Meek Mill nearly all summer.

“I’m just trying to tell you that I’m just not into being bullied. If you got some tough nigga shit that you have to do, keep it that way just stop snitching on yourself. Stop telling the world you’re gonna green light people and just do what you have to do,” he said in a video with none other than the turncoat troll. “When you say green lighting, I sent that to the police, I’m gonna be honest with you. Like, ‘Oh yo, I got green lit.’ Wait, Meek Mill just told me in front of the world I’m green lit? OK, here’s the cops. ‘Hey, Meek Mill, that’s his account, that’s his people, he said I’m green lit.’ Are you dumb?”

It begs the question of whether this was the same DJ Akademiks who was heading back to hip hop just weeks ago after his other gigs fell through. “Since Meek Mill cancelled me and got me fired from Complex and banned for life from Twitch… I gotta resurrect my rap career… LIL AK is back reporting live from the other side of the TRENCHES!!!!!!! UBER EATS FREESTYLE OTW,” he said at the time. Seems trolling trumps the trenches this time.

What do you think? Listen to Akademiks’ comments below:

DJ Akademiks says went straight to the police after Meek Mill allegedly threatened him online. pic.twitter.com/y9ziymTeiz — rap favorites (@rapfavs) July 28, 2020