Cardi B Licks Offset Face On The Beach “I Be Wanting To Eat Him”

Cardi B can’t get enough of her husband Offset on the beach.

Cardi B and Offset are still going stronger than ever, and these days, they’re relationship goals for most of us. Despite dealing with some baby drama and an ongoing court battle over child support, the Migos rapper is living his best life with his wife. Sources told Urban Islandz that the “Money” rapper and the Atlanta trapper recently jetted to the Caribbean for vacation.

Cardi B has been posting clips on her Instagram Live documenting their vacation, and on Thursday, shed posted this photo on her IG feed. The pic shows Bardi donning her bikini and Offset donning beach shorts with black socks and a tank top. “I be wanting to eat him,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans have been sounding off in the comments with one person writing, “How am trying to be right now with someone’s son. Love this Cardi your love for Set is next level this the type of love I want or else I don’t want it.”

Cardi B and Offset started dating sometime in early 2017 after meeting each other on set a music video shoot. The pair dated on and off for almost a year before secretly getting married and welcoming a child together name Kulture.