Vybz Kartel Links With Bonez MC On “International Criminal” – Watch It

Vybz Kartel links with German-based deejay Bonez MC on “International Criminal.”

Over the last couple of years, there have been numerous talks of dancehall music and dancehall artiste not making it globally. However, Vybz Kartel continues to prove that with quality productions, lyrics, delivery, and an epic work ethic, the talent coming out of Jamaica is more than recognizable. It may be an unfair comparison to group the Worl’boss, the modern King Of The Dancehall, in the same realms as the new talent coming out of the island. Nonetheless, Vybz Kartel has represented Jamaica to the fullest and continues to do so even from behind bars. His latest collaboration with a duo of European forces has shown that once the opportunity is presented to Di Teacha it will be executed precisely.

The Worl’boss recently got down with the German production trio KitschKrieg along with German rapper Bones MC, for a song titled “International Criminal.”

As you may have guessed, a lot of the song is in German, but the infectious production from KitschKrieg makes the chorus, which is handled by the German rapper, more palatable for English only listeners. However, English listeners need not worry, as Vybz Kartel tackles much of the track with two solid verses.

“Here me now international criminal really loud / Kartel inna the place me no lef the crown / turn up the sound everybody gather round,” deejays Kartel.

The song comes equipped with a music video shot in the gritty city streets of Zenica located in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bones MC appears throughout much of the video. Meanwhile, a few of Vybz Kartel’s archived visuals get sparsely thrown about during the verses.

“International Criminal” comes aboard the KitschKrieg’s album Image Band that should be available on August 07, 2020.