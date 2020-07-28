Teyana Taylor Show Off Her Pregnancy Glow With Baby Bump Clips Wearing Only Bra

Teyana Taylor is making pregnancy look fantastic!

Teyana Taylor is currently growing a tiny human inside of her, her second with husband, Imam Shumpert. The couple, who have been wed since 2016, is already parents to a 5-year-old daughter whose birth has a fascinating story. The “Wake Up Love” singer went into labor early while at home, leading to the Brooklyn Nets star having to deliver his own daughter in their bathroom and use a pair of headphones to steady the umbilical cord! Despite the trauma that that likely induced, the pair is excited to welcome baby #2 in a couple of months.

As many a pregnant woman will tell you, the third trimester is not easy, especially in the summer! Teyana is currently 7 months pregnant, but she is making the best of it, based on her latest video on the ‘gram. The expectant mom filmed herself in the car, wearing a bra that showed off her preggy belly. The 29-year-old was clearly feeling herself as she sang along to Ciara and flexed the oven that her bun is in. The track stopped for a moment, in the middle of T’s jamming sesh, leading to the singer addressing it amusingly in her caption. “First off which one of y’all heaux wasn’t tryna let me be great yesterday? Stopping the music and s***,” joked the new MAC ambassador. Despite admitting that she was feeling a bit aggro, Teyana did say that Ciara’s song had her feeling sexy.

Baby Shumpert is due around September, and Teyana has enlisted Erykah Badu, who worked with her on the track “Lowkey”, to assist her with the delivery. The “Next Lifetime” singer is a licensed doula who has helped bring more than 40 babies into the world.