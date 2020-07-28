Megan Thee Stallion Looks Stunning In Fenty Lingerie With A Message From Rihanna

Megan Thee Stallion looks stunning as she posed in Savage X Fenty lingerie sent to her from Rihanna with a supportive message.

There’s no doubt that Megan Thee Stallion is one of the “baddest” chicks in the game, and even if you still have any doubts, take a look at her newest pics on IG. It’s not yet clear if the Houston rapper is a new brand ambassador of Rihanna’s luxury lingerie line, but from the onset, you can almost expect an announcement. The new gears came with a message directly from RiRi herself.

“Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Meg,” Rihanna on a card sent to the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper. “Just know we’ve got a whole crew over here sending good vibes your way!” This comes on the heels of the brand potentially dropping Draya Michele for joking about the shooting.

Thee Stallion also got some flowers from the Fenty gang. The pic shows her donning a white lace bodysuit lingerie with lots of cleavage on display.

Megan Thee Stallion has had a rough last couple of weeks, so its good to see her bouncing back from the trauma of being shot in both of her feet allegedly by Tory Lanez. The rising female rapper spoke publicly for the first time on the matter on Monday when she went on Instagram Live to thank her fans for their support. She has been getting an outpouring of support since the unfortunate incident back in June in Hollywood Hills. After undergoing surgery, Thee Stallion is back on her feet posing in some of the hottest lingerie on the market right now, Savage X Fenty.