Draya Michele Hints She Lost Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Deal After Megan Thee Stallion Joke

Did Draya Michele lost her deal with Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty after joking about Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting.

News surrounding Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion set the entire entertainment industry on fire a few weeks ago, sadly, not in a good way. While the incident is still being investigated, it is alleged that Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion in both of her feet after she tried to get away following an argument that kicked off in their chauffeur-driven SUV.

The details surrounding what exactly happened are still choppy, and with Meg being tight-lipped about the whole situation, it has become a haven for some truly unpalatable comments and jokes. Model, media personality, and Savage X Fenty’s brand ambassador Draya Michele was one person who made such comments, something we are sure she has immediately regretted doing.

“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby & Whitney love that drove them down this type of road,” said Michele about Megan and Tory Lanez. “I’m here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot too.”

Of course, the comment did not sit well with the victim, who delivered a fierce clapback. “Dumb b__ch that sh_t ain’t f__king funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a n__ga,” questioned the head Hot Girl. Draya subsequently apologized for dipping her feet in the sticky mess. However, it seems said apology arrived all too late to save her deal with the popular lingerie brand owned by a fellow domestic abuse victim, Rihanna.

Following the company’s recent acknowledgment of Draya’s comments, it has made moves to unfollow the model on social media as well as to remove all posts involving her from their profile. Draya herself built on the rumors of a split when she posted an image of herself, followed by a caption where she hinted that she was losing money.

While the brand has not officially disclosed a severing of ties, the move would make complete sense since the “Savage” Texan rapper also inked a deal with the brand.