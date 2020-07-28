50 Cent Issued Rare Apology To Megan Thee Stallion Over Distasteful Tory Lanez Meme

50 Cent is apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion for trolling her after she was reportedly shot in her feet.

Since news of Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting and Tory Lanez’s rumored involvement arrived people have been speculating that the story is far too bizarre to be the truth. So much so that many of them including 50 Cent have called cap and up until now have remained very facetious about the situation. The rapper and TV mogul shared memes making jokes about the incident but he is now apologizing for that misstep after Megan went live on Instagram and had a heart to heart with fans.

“Damn I didn’t think this sh*t was real,” Fifty wrote in the caption alongside a clip from Megan’s Instagram Live session. “It sounded so crazy @theestallion i’m glad your feeling better and i hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around.”

Urban Islandz previously reported that 50 Cent was trolling Megan Thee Stallion online with several memes made to generate laughs over a travesty. Megan had addressed Fifty’s insensitive satire before when he first brought light to the tragic occurrence with his posts. “Black women are so unprotected and we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own,” Megan wrote in a lengthy social media post. “It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.”

50 Cent has pleaded ignorance claiming that he wouldn’t have done it if he had known that the incredible story would have turned out to be true. “I wouldn’t have done that if i knew you was really hurt sorry,” he added to his apology.

According to reports Megan was shot in both feet. None of the parties present have spoken out about the shooter but TMZ indicated that investigators would look Tory’s way next. The Canadian rapper was arrested on the night of the incident for carrying a concealed weapon. It is rumored that he and Megan were romantically involved and he opened his firearm on her amid a heated argument.

Megan Thee Stallion said she’s “back” in her live session which can be heard in the excerpt posted by 50 Cent with his apology. While she still hasn’t offered any insight into what really happened that faithful night, she really does appear to be recovering well as she’s insinuated.