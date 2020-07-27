Twitter Reacts To Talib Kweli Allegedly Getting It In With Porn Star Sarah Jay

Did Talib Kweli and porn star Sarah Jay get it in?

Talib Kweli may have removed himself from Twitter, but that hasn’t stopped his name trending for all the wrong reasons. #TalibKweli was a hot trending hashtag on the social media platform as users discussed the rumor that he had been sleeping with porn star, Sara Jay. As you will recall, the “Let It Roll” rapper has been married to DJ Eque since 2009. Talib’s alleged affair with the adult actress was only part of the accusation, with it also doing the rounds that he has a child with a side chick.

“All Talib Kweli stupid a$$ had to do was nothing. Lmfao literally nothing. Now we all know you’re separated, got a kid with a side chick, and f***ed SaraJay in a 2 week period,” read one of the tweets. It is not quite certain what spurred the allegations, but Talib is, of course, not online to defend himself.

The New Yorker’s hiatus from Twitter was the result of a controversial incident during which some may say he overreacted. Celebrities are used to receiving hate on social media, with many just brushing it off and not bothering to reply. However, that was not the attitude that Talib took when a black woman mentioned him amongst a series of black rappers who have married ladies who are light-skinned or races other than African-American.

In response, Talib tweeted at Maya A. Moody hundreds of times for more than two weeks and threatened to do so for the next 13 years. The harassment caused Moody to place her Twitter account on private, revealing that she had even received death threats from the rapper. Following her ordeal, others came forward to disclose that they had also been targeted by Talib. He subsequently announced that he was leaving Twitter for Patreon, where he intends to drop his new album, Cultural Currency.

All Talib Kweli stupid ass had to do was nothing. Lmfao literally nothing. Now we all know you’re separated, got a kid with a side chick, and fucked Sara Jay in a 2 week period — The DJ (Fire Boylen Now) (@DJBLHolla) July 26, 2020

Holllll up…Talib hit Sara Jay? You mean Talib, lyrics stick to ya ribs??? Naaaa man stop ? pic.twitter.com/kyIsc9fSTp — B3 (@bmthreezy) July 26, 2020

Talib Kweli smashing Sarah Jay yet another 2020 curveball — icyTamogatchi aka yung low t-cells aka lil pickle (@TaylorM96574020) July 27, 2020

Patiently awaiting the write-up and Monday morning headlines from @Bossip about Talib, side chicks and Sarah Jay pic.twitter.com/9XyXXsHP9W — Bubba Wallace’s Thug Mama (@CougarTrainee) July 27, 2020

So talib getting slandered for having a session with Sarah jay ? Why ? Lol she high up on the porn totem pole , he better had seen what that was like ? — 100% (@LABELmeGREAT) July 27, 2020

Pro Black conscious rapper Talib Kweli meeting Sara Jay pic.twitter.com/FOvNHSloOt — QP (@IamQuidpro) July 27, 2020