Twitter Reacts To Talib Kweli Allegedly Getting It In With Porn Star Sarah Jay

Did Talib Kweli and porn star Sarah Jay get it in?

Talib Kweli may have removed himself from Twitter, but that hasn’t stopped his name trending for all the wrong reasons. #TalibKweli was a hot trending hashtag on the social media platform as users discussed the rumor that he had been sleeping with porn star, Sara Jay. As you will recall, the “Let It Roll” rapper has been married to DJ Eque since 2009. Talib’s alleged affair with the adult actress was only part of the accusation, with it also doing the rounds that he has a child with a side chick.

“All Talib Kweli stupid a$$ had to do was nothing. Lmfao literally nothing. Now we all know you’re separated, got a kid with a side chick, and f***ed SaraJay in a 2 week period,” read one of the tweets. It is not quite certain what spurred the allegations, but Talib is, of course, not online to defend himself.

The New Yorker’s hiatus from Twitter was the result of a controversial incident during which some may say he overreacted. Celebrities are used to receiving hate on social media, with many just brushing it off and not bothering to reply. However, that was not the attitude that Talib took when a black woman mentioned him amongst a series of black rappers who have married ladies who are light-skinned or races other than African-American.

In response, Talib tweeted at Maya A. Moody hundreds of times for more than two weeks and threatened to do so for the next 13 years. The harassment caused Moody to place her Twitter account on private, revealing that she had even received death threats from the rapper. Following her ordeal, others came forward to disclose that they had also been targeted by Talib. He subsequently announced that he was leaving Twitter for Patreon, where he intends to drop his new album, Cultural Currency.

