Tekashi 6ix9ine Signs Massive $5 Million Live Stream Deal: Reports

Tekashi 6ix9ine has signed on for his first virtual live-stream concert and it will reportedly pay him millions.

It’s nearing that time when New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine will finally lose the ankle bracelet and kiss newfound freedom hello. As he readies his mental and physical wellness for the big day, the rainbow-haired rapper is on a temporary hiatus from social media. Meanwhile, he is preparing to get a massive bag in an upcoming live-stream performance amid his album release.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is slated to drop two new albums, one in English and one in Spanish per his contract with the record company. He has already released a couple of the singles off the impending project including his YouTube 24-hr debut champion “Gooba,” his Billboard No. 1 hit “Trollz” and most recently the Spanish-laden banger “Yaya.” The rapper has now reportedly teamed up with GlobalStreamNo for an upcoming live-stream concert that will earn him big bucks.

According to TMZ, Tekashi 6ix9ine will be performing 12 songs from the new album in this virtual live show for a whopping $5 million. The rapper told the tabloid news outlet that the multi-million dollar agreement is set in stone. The show will take place on Saturday, September 5 at 8 PM EST which likely means that his album will be out sometime prior.

“Based on what he’s telling us, prepare for lots of eye candy, dancers, a live band and colorful displays,” TMZ exclusively reported about Tekashi 6ix9ine. Of course, there is still some concern for the former federal informant’s safety so security personnel will be fully stocked and his location is still confidential for now.

There is no denying that $5 million for 6ix9ine’s first performance since being released from prison is an outstanding valuation. Imagine getting paid this mega lump sum to perform your music in front of a camera in the comfort of wherever you choose. This pandemic has brought on a myriad of unprecedented happenings but this one, in particular, might be every rapper’s dream.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNg3M9IJJlY