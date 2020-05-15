Meek Mill Gave Us First Glimpse Of His Baby Boy With Milan Harris

Meek Mill is finally giving us a peek at his newborn son on Instagram.

It’s been just over a week since Meek Mill welcomed his second son, and first with his girlfriend, Milan Harris. The rapper seemed to be interested in other things for a while, what with 6ix9ine being out and rubbing his “Gooba” in his ideals and all. However, he’s finally found some time to tell the people who keep asking why he doesn’t give his new baby some more attention, to stand down.

Meek took to his Instagram story to share a boomerang of him feeding his baby from a bottle. In the gif, we see the baby’s arms and his nose above the bottle, but his actual face is cut out of the frame. It seems Meek and Milan haven’t agreed that it’s time for the big reveal just yet.

The couple is yet to announce the baby’s name also. Meek announced on his birthday that “Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday!” and that was all. The rapper is a father to two other sons, Murad and Rihmeek, while this is Milan’s first child. The two have been romantically linked for more than a year now, but they were never very open about their relationship. Milan even denied that they were together last October even though they were spotted on a Caribbean getaway together.

She later confirmed her pregnancy at her annual fashion show in December before Meek did the same by letting it slip in the new year when he was out jetskiing with DJ Khaled and the gang. Before his little bundle of joy arrived, Meek expressed reservations about his preparedness. He even shared fears that he would be under the influence when it was time for his girlfriend to give birth.

It would appear that the rapper has got a handle on things now. We hope that Meek Mill doesn’t worry about being high at the wrong time anymore.