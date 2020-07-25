Grime Rapper Wiley Dropped By Management Over Drake Anti-Semitic Tweets

Wiley gets backlash for his anti-Semitic tweets towards Drake.

Grime rapper Wiley is under fire and was even dropped by his management team, A-List Management, for some wild anti-Semitic tweets towards the Jewish community, some of which were directed towards Drake. A week after Nick Cannon experienced some falling out over some anti-Semitic, another famous name in the entertainment community is on the receiving end of some heavy backlash. British rapper Wiley, who has been a strong critic of Drake in the past, went on a wild Twitter rant against the Canadian hip hop star and the Jewish community.

“Jewish people don’t care what black went through they just use us to make money to feed their kids…for generations as well,” Wiley tweeted on Saturday before adding in another tweet, “Get that anti semetic bulls**t out of here and take @drake with you on god.”

Head of A-List Management, John Woolf, has since sent out a tweet condemning the rapper for his anti-Semitic tweets and announcing that the company cut all ties with the artiste. “There is no place in society for antisemitism,” Woolf said.

This is certainly not the first time that Wiley had attacked Drake on social media. Last year September, the Grime pioneer blasted Drake for blocking a planned collaboration with Popcaan and Nicki Minaj. He also called Drizzy a culture vulture and urged other artists in the industry not to work with OVO Records.

Drake later responded to the accusations in an interview with BBC 1Xtra, calling Wiley a confused hater. Still, the UK Grime rapper did not get any backlash back then, but this time it’s different, the backlash has been swift and resulted in him losing his manager and possibly any endorsement deals he might have.

Jewish people don’t care what black went through they just use us to make money to feed their kids…for generations as well. — Wiley (@WileyCEO) July 24, 2020

Get that anti semetic bullshit out of here and take @drake with you on god — Wiley (@WileyCEO) July 24, 2020

Everything I am saying is the reason drake can't have black excellence ….Ask Diddy or jay z — Wiley (@WileyCEO) July 24, 2020