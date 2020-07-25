Doja Cat Contracted COVID-19 After Mocking The Virus Calling It “A Flu”

Doja Cat revealed that she had contracted COVID-19 after insensitively mocking the virus by calling it a flu.

You should definitely not take medical advice from Doja Cat or anyone else out there taking the Coronavirus pandemic for a hoax. While chatting with the guys at Capital XTRA, the rapper revealed that she was one of the 4.19 million Americans who has contracted coronavirus over the last few months. The “Say So” star appears to have gone through her quarantine period and come out healthy on the other side, but that she did encounter a four day period, which she described as a “symptom freak out.” According to the World Health Organisation, a fever, sore throat, dry cough, and difficulty breathing are all symptoms of the novel virus for which there is currently no vaccine and high has affected more than 15 million people worldwide.

Governments around the world have ordered citizens to wear masks and keep a safe distance from others, but Doja has an interesting theory about how she contracted COVID-19.

“Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and… I don’t know how I got it but I got it,” she said during the interview. While coronavirus can affect anyone, it is particularly fascinating that the 24-year-old got infected as she initially mocked those who were afraid of the pandemic.

Back in March, when the global situation became truly bad, and several countries went into lockdown, Doja shared her views on Instagram Live and dismissed the seriousness of the disease, which has killed hundreds of thousands worldwide. “I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona,” she said in reference to the Mexican beer. “‘Cause I don’t give a f*** about corona, b****. It’s a flu!”

We’re pleased to hear that the rapper has made a full recovery, but perhaps now she understands why people are as worried as they are.