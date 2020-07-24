For ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Mally Mall Hospitalized Due To COVID-19: Reports

Producer Mally Mall has been hospitalized facing complications following his Coronavirus diagnosis.

Mally Mall, given name Jamal Rashid, has a plethora of production credits under his belt. He wrote and produced French Montana’s album “Montana.” He also has two singles on the XXXTentacion album “Bad Vibes Forever.” He has also worked with some huge heavyweights such as Swae Lee, Drake, Justin Bieber, Future, Nipsey Hussle, Pusha T, Lupe Fiasco, Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Tyga and Usher, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Jason Derulo, Party Next Door, Lil Pump, Offset, G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, The Weeknd, Post Malone and so much more. The entire list would take days to compile. He is a force to be reckoned with in the production industry, and he has received three Grammy Awards and more than 20 Grammy nominations.

According to The Blast, Mally Mall is one of the more severe COVID-19 cases, which has forced him to be admitted to the hospital for observation and treatment. The Hip-Hop producer was taken to the UCLA Medical Center on July 13, where he was subsequently admitted. His case is noted as acute and critical so much so that his lungs have been damaged as a result of the virus. Thankfully, he is expected to survive. On a positive note, he has not yet been placed on a ventilator and could very well go without ever having to resort to one. Individuals who are placed on ventilators are considered the worst cases, oftentimes succumbing to the devastating virus.

Paperwork has also been filed on Mally Mall’s behalf by his lawyers seeking a continuance from the courts in regards to his pending court cases. The document reportedly states, “It is uncertain when Mr. Rashid will recover, and there would still be a quarantine period thereafter.”

The producer has been brought up on numerous charges such as sexual abuse, running a prostitution ring, and illegally owning exotic animals so the continuance could be in regards to either one of these accusations or all of them.

The producer has been in the streets, giving out care packages to L.A.’s homeless, hoping to aid them in combating the deadly disease. His care packages include hand sanitizer, clothing, socks, and bathroom items. Fans are extending prayers for the producer’s speedy recovery.