Chris Brown Shot Down Drake Verzuz, Reveals The Only IG Live Battle He Will Do

Chris Brown is reacting to his fans’ growing obsession with seeing him participate in a Verzuz battle, and it looks like it’s gonna be a hard pass for him, even if its against Drake.

There has been a lot of talk floating around the internet lately, speculating about a Chris Brown Verzuz battle. Ever since its inception, the Instagram Live virtual battle has featured some notable veterans in the music industry with extensive catalogs. Chris Brown, who has been in the industry for more than 15 years, is definitely one of the highly requested acts for the show, but it looks like he’s not interested.

The “Put In Work” singer recently took to Instagram to address the conversation and set the record straight about the rumors surrounding a possible Verzuz battle with him. Alongside a video of him performing on stage, Chris wrote a straightforward caption rejecting the invitation from zealous fans. “Only vs ima do is CHRIS BROWN VS CHRIS BREEZY… not in competition with nobody but myself,” the crooner wrote.

With over 100 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Chris Brown is quite possibly the most prolific R&B singer in the world. Over the course of his illustrious career, he has released almost 20 projects, featured on more than a hundred singles, and has earned the rank of seventh best-selling digital singles artist in the United States, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

The singer’s self-titled debut album was released almost fifteen years ago in 2005. He has delivered nine studio albums since and is currently working on the release of his tenth. Every album has been certified Gold or higher by the RIAA. Brown’s astounding discography is enough to intimidate any opponent, but fans are namedropping a few artists that they think would be up to the challenge. To name a few, they have dropped names like Usher, Trey Songz, and Drake.

Even though Chris Brown has crushed many dreams by flat out denying any chance of him competing in a Verzuz battle, some fans are still pining for him to have a change of heart. Meanwhile, others think his track record is unparalleled, and regardless of the contender, it wouldn’t be a fair fight.

Do you think Chris Brown will ever change his mind about making an appearance on Verzuz?

I wana see @chrisbrown and @Drake do a verzuz frfr…I feel like they both have the same amount of bops — Thee Tall RedHead (@KallMe_Kris) July 24, 2020

This is Breezy’s response to a request to battle Drake.