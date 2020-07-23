Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Shares New Details About Their Relationship

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are dishing on their budding relationship.

In their first interview as a couple, Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, and Megan Fox sat down with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett of the “Give Them Lala…With Randall” podcast to talk about how they met and their deep love for each other. MGK and Megan explained that they were first introduced on the set of their upcoming horror flick, Midnight in the Switchgrass, which was directed by Emmett. Fox admitted that when she first heard who her costar would be, she had a gut feeling that “something was going to come from that”.

“I was like, ‘Who is going to play this role?’” she recalled. “And he was like, ‘Oh we just got Machine Gun Kelly,’ and immediately, I was like, ‘Uh oh,’”. She continued recounting the intuitive feeling she had about her costar before they even met, saying, “I could feel that some wild sh*t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul.” Kelly, on the other hand, was more insecure about his interactions with Fox, admitting that he would wait every day “to catch one glimpse of eye contact” with the gorgeous actress.

Megan went on to explain the many spiritual aspects of the early days of their relationship, saying, “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think.” The happy couple’s romance began shortly after Megan’s split from her husband, Brian Austin Green, who confirmed the relationship’s end on a May episode of his podcast.