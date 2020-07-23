Demi Lovato And Max Ehrich Are Engaged, Peep Her Giant Diamond Ring

Demi Lovato and her new boo Max Ehrich are engaged.
Demi Lovato has found someone to tell her they love her for the rest of her life. Lovatics, the name given to fans of the “I’m Ready” singer, have much reason to celebrate today after she revealed that she is getting married. Demi has been quietly dating actor Max Ehrich for the last few months, and the pair has been quarantining together while COVID-19 rages. Sources told Us Weekly that Max and Demi had been discussing marriage and expected a proposal to come once the pandemic had passed. As the singer’s IG proved, however, love doesn’t wait!
“I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” Demi wrote in the caption of her engagement announcement that featured a sweet picture of her with the Young and the Restless actor. “I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all.”
The comment follows a rough two years in the pop star’s life, during which she fell off the wagon following 6 years of sobriety and had a subsequent overdose that landed her in hospital. Max is reportedly liked much enormously in the Lovato family because he does not drink and is considered to be a good influence on the 27-year-old.
In response to his fiancée’s heartfelt message on Instagram, Max, who is said to be very into music and health, wrote a post of his own which read, “You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life.”
Congrats to the couple!
View this post on Instagram
Ahhhh ???? You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby ? ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh jeuejfjqjweuvu I’m so excited ??? you are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together ??? ?????I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL
View this post on Instagram
When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! ?????? Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!