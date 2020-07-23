Demi Lovato And Max Ehrich Are Engaged, Peep Her Giant Diamond Ring

Demi Lovato and her new boo Max Ehrich are engaged.

Demi Lovato has found someone to tell her they love her for the rest of her life. Lovatics, the name given to fans of the “I’m Ready” singer, have much reason to celebrate today after she revealed that she is getting married. Demi has been quietly dating actor Max Ehrich for the last few months, and the pair has been quarantining together while COVID-19 rages. Sources told Us Weekly that Max and Demi had been discussing marriage and expected a proposal to come once the pandemic had passed. As the singer’s IG proved, however, love doesn’t wait!

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” Demi wrote in the caption of her engagement announcement that featured a sweet picture of her with the Young and the Restless actor. “I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all.”

The comment follows a rough two years in the pop star’s life, during which she fell off the wagon following 6 years of sobriety and had a subsequent overdose that landed her in hospital. Max is reportedly liked much enormously in the Lovato family because he does not drink and is considered to be a good influence on the 27-year-old.

In response to his fiancée’s heartfelt message on Instagram, Max, who is said to be very into music and health, wrote a post of his own which read, “You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life.”

Congrats to the couple!