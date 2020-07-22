Nicki Minaj And Her Baby Bump Spotted Out Shopping With Kenneth Petty

A casual and comfy Nicki Minaj was spotted with her prominent baby bump bursting through her shirt for the first time since revealing to the world that was she pregnant on Monday, July 20th.

Fans have been speculating that Nicki Minaj was pregnant for years now, long before she married her husband, Kenneth Petty, in 2019. Nicki astonished fans when she revealed that she was planning to retire from music to start a family. “I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me … Love you for LIFE,” she tweeted in September 2019. Nicki and her boo continued to tease fans posting numerous pregnancy hints over the past few months, later announcing that she was just trolling them.

However, upon the release of the music video for her song “TROLLZ” with fellow rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine last month, fans were convinced that this time she was most definitely pregnant. In the video, a half-naked Nicki can be seen dancing and posing seemingly in a manner to hide her tummy. Fans were still able to glimpse what has now been confirmed as a baby bump.

Making the massive announcement on her Instagram on Monday, Nicki broke the internet. “Preggers,” she wrote, sharing gorgeous photos of her along with her burgeoning bump. Now for the first time since the announcement, photos have hit the net showing off a comfy Nicki, dressed in laid back clothing. The photos were taken while the “Super Bass” rapper was waiting outside of her Beverly Hills home, which she shares with her husband, Kenneth Petty.

In the photos, Nicki can be seen wearing a tie-dye T-shirt with her cute bump poking out. She paired that with the tie-dye rainbow-colored sweat shorts from 6ix9ine’s “TROLLZ” merch collection with the hoodie to match draped over her arm. Speaking of Tekashi, it is a wonder how he was able to keep Nicki’s pregnancy a secret, you know…with his history. Anyways, we’ll leave that discussion for another day, though.

Back to the stunning photos, Nicki Minaj looks absolutely gorgeous, and she is positively glowing. Pregnancy is a good look on her. Her boo Kenneth can be in a few of the images as well, as he unloads boxes from their vehicle, bringing them into the house.

We hope she has a happy and healthy pregnancy!