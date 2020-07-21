Kanye West Went Ballistic On Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner On Twitter, Confirms ‘Donda’ Album

Kanye West is seemingly in the midst of a very concerning mental breakdown, and it’s all unfolding online.

Following his campaign rally in South Carolina, Kanye’s name has been the only thing in the headlines that and Nicki Minaj’s pregnancy reveal of course. Kanye really shook things up with many disturbing and controversial statements during his rally, including that which he stated, “Harriet Tubman didn’t free the slaves, she just sent them to work for other white people.” Jawdrop! The black community was outraged and 50 Cent, T.I. and Snoop Dogg are among the many who checked Kanye for his out-of-pocket comments. Ye further ruffled feathers after he had a face-off during the rally with a black woman in the crowd, shouting at her before storming off the stage.

The woman later addressed the situation explaining to critics what had really happened. She divulged that she was one of the rally participants who were able to question Kanye West, and she queried what his stance on gun violence was. According to her, Kanye ignored the question completely and went on a tirade about himself. He then referencing statistics and data that she felt was incorrect, and she let him know that by voicing it. She pointed out that a white woman also told him he was wrong earlier. However, he welcomed the white woman applauding her for her courage to speak up, while she was berated instead.

Kanye West had not acknowledged the woman’s claims earlier, but tonight his cup seems to have overflowed as he fired off a bevy of tweets concerning skin color, his wife, and her mom Kris Jenner being around his children and his daughter posing for playboy. Firstly, he tweeted a link to Michael Jackson’s music video for the widely renowned “Black or White.”

Then, things got very disturbing as he went into a rant that led fans to send out prayers as well as begging anyone out there who has access to Kanye to get him help at a mental facility. “Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up,” he tweeted. Other troubling tweets quickly followed, “Everybody knows the movie get out is about me. / I put my life on the line for my children that North’s mother would never sell her sex rape. / I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God I’m at the ranch … come and get me. / Drake. / Come and get me … this is the exodus like Pusha said. / On God. / Shia is cap.”

Fans struggled to understand the numerous tweets that they were witnessing as it was pretty evident that Kanye West had lost a screw or two, or maybe several. His Twitter fingers kept typing, “Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor,” he wrote. “If I get locked up like Mandela Ya’ll will know why. / Shia was deposed to do the first YZY GAP shoot and he never showed up. / Anna Wintour always showed me love but when I told her I was going to GAP she looked at me like I was crazy Then she called back kissing my ass.”

“Kriss and Kim call me now,” he demanded moments later before sharing a screenshot of a text message to Kris Jenner, which read, “This Ye. You ready to talk now or are still avoiding my calls.” He then added, “West children will never do playboy west. / I love my wife My family must live next to me It’s not up to E or NBC anymore. / NBC locked up Bill Cosby. / Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday. ”

Fans have since apologized for bashing Kim Kardashian earlier citing that she was the reason why Kanye is having a mental breakdown and that the reality star was unwilling to help her husband. They now feel extremely sympathetic towards Kim, and many question how she is managing the situation.

Kanye West’s tweets have since been deleted, and he has ended the night by tweeting that he will now be focusing on music followed with a screenshot of his new album “DONDA,” which is slated for release this Friday. We sincerely hope that Kanye’s family is able to get him the help he needs.

DONDA coming this Friday pic.twitter.com/HGibF3PHYf — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020