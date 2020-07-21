Dave Chappelle Did What Kim Kardashian Couldn’t, Calm Kanye West Down

Kanye West is getting support from his friends, including Dave Chappelle, who is currently by his side amid his latest meltdown.

Kanye West has had an interesting week, to say the least. Shortly after announcing he was running for president, the rapper, producer, and controversial figure held his first campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina, where he spoke erratically about a wide range of topics, some of which were considered offensive, and others that were simply not based in fact. On Monday night, West followed up the odd event with a series of troublesome tweets that convinced most of his followers that he is in the middle of a manic episode.

Now, it looks like his fans aren’t the only people concerned after Dave Chappelle and other friends joined Yeezy at his ranch in Wyoming shortly after what appeared to be a mental spiral.

On Tuesday, Kanye tweeted a video of himself and five friends at the ranch, including Dave who he asked to say something to make him smile. Chappelle responded with, “Brotherhood is real. Love is real.” Kanye continued to press Dave for a joke, apparently challenging his in-the-moment comedic chops. After being asked for “something to lift our spirits”, Dave replied, “Uplifting joke? You know I don’t write them!” The response got a laugh from the group, and Kanye seemed satisfied. After a hug, ‘Ye added, “I love you, bro. Thanks for coming out and checking on me.”

The tweets that likely inspired Dave Chapelle to hop on a plane and check on his friend were about Kanye denying mental health help. It appears that Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian-West, knows that ‘Ye is struggling with his mental health and has been trying to get him to see a doctor. “Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up,” he tweeted. “If I get locked up like Mandela…Ya’ll will know why.” Let’s hope Kanye gets the help he needs, and soon.

THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE ? pic.twitter.com/ddLA0E9eLK — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020