Nick Cannon Shook Fans With Suicidal Message, Mourns Death Of Close Friend

Nick Cannon left some cryptic suicidal messages on in his messages on social media that left fans worried about his mental health.

After a week of controversy and distress in his professional life, Nick Cannon admitted to its crippling toll only to be dealt with another personal blow. Sadly, the entertainer’s longtime close friend, 24-year-old rapper Ryan Bowers took his own life this weekend. The devastated actor took to social media to pay tribute to the fallen musician but ended up adding to growing concerns over his mental health when he acknowledged his “dark contemplations” in the caption.

Since being fired by ViacomCBS over anti-Semitic comments, being blackballed by his community for apologizing, and having his podcast shelved until 2021, Cannon confessed to being distraught, as well as considering putting an end to his “physical existence.”

Sharing an all-smiles image of the ‘last time they saw each other,’ Cannon lamented being too “engulfed” in his own unfolding drama to be there for his friend when he was most needed. “After waking up & barely rising from my own dark contemplation of continuing my physical existence on this planet, this powerful warrior actually had the balls to do it,” he wrote.

Bowers, according to the comedian, was the “strongest dude” he knew, and each line of the “loving farewell post” spelled out regret, begging forgiveness for ‘failing his little brother.’ His pain was felt throughout the wordy piece, beginning with a line we could all attest to: “Just when I thought it couldn’t get any worse… 2020 is definitely the most f***ed up year I’ve ever witnessed!”

This follows Friday’s deeply troubling tweet in which Cannon tagged his location as “Heaven” before going ghost on social media for 24hrs. “I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn’t get any worse. Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing. Goodnight. Enjoy Earth,” he said on Twitter, ending with the cryptic line, “Y’all can have this planet, I’m out!” With their concerns and fears confirmed, his frightened fans and celebrity friends immediately began sending prayers up for his well being.

I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn’t get any worse. Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing. Goodnight. Enjoy Earth??? — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 17, 2020

Y’all can have this planet. I’m out! — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 17, 2020

Among those who rallied behind Nick Cannon’s cause on social media were Jackson-5 sibling, Latoya Jackson, and Cannon’s ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Although she didn’t name him personally, the throwback clip she posted of her 1990 survival anthem “Vanishing” seems to be a subliminal nod to her hurting ex-husband.