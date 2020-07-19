Nick Cannon Shook Fans With Suicidal Message, Mourns Death Of Close Friend

Nick Cannon left some cryptic suicidal messages on in his messages on social media that left fans worried about his mental health.
After a week of controversy and distress in his professional life, Nick Cannon admitted to its crippling toll only to be dealt with another personal blow. Sadly, the entertainer’s longtime close friend, 24-year-old rapper Ryan Bowers took his own life this weekend. The devastated actor took to social media to pay tribute to the fallen musician but ended up adding to growing concerns over his mental health when he acknowledged his “dark contemplations” in the caption.
Since being fired by ViacomCBS over anti-Semitic comments, being blackballed by his community for apologizing, and having his podcast shelved until 2021, Cannon confessed to being distraught, as well as considering putting an end to his “physical existence.”
Sharing an all-smiles image of the ‘last time they saw each other,’ Cannon lamented being too “engulfed” in his own unfolding drama to be there for his friend when he was most needed. “After waking up & barely rising from my own dark contemplation of continuing my physical existence on this planet, this powerful warrior actually had the balls to do it,” he wrote.
Bowers, according to the comedian, was the “strongest dude” he knew, and each line of the “loving farewell post” spelled out regret, begging forgiveness for ‘failing his little brother.’ His pain was felt throughout the wordy piece, beginning with a line we could all attest to: “Just when I thought it couldn’t get any worse… 2020 is definitely the most f***ed up year I’ve ever witnessed!”
Just when I thought it couldn’t get any worse… 2020 is definitely the most fucked up year I’ve ever witnessed! After waking up & barely rising from my own dark contemplation of continuing my physical existence on this planet, this powerful warrior actually had the balls to do it. I’ve said it once and I will say it again, this was the strongest dude I’ve ever met! Just over a year ago a San Diego Police Officer rushed in his home and unjustifiably shot him placing him in a coma for months. I stood by his bedside and promised him that if he made it out & fought the good fight that I would make his dream come true and put his album out and share his story with the world. He fought and fought, he woke up, they stitched him up, he learned to walk and talk again and within months we were back in the studio recording. Even through his strength he would whisper to me that “Everything Still Hurts”. His music was definitely his safe haven and it was amazing. Paying for lawyers, putting money in his pocket, even putting the music together all meant nothing because I feel like I failed my little brother. The Cops will get away with shooting another kid, everyone will just look at this as yet another loving farewell post, but to me @ryanbowersob was so much more than that. Once again my brother you have put this world in perspective for me. You would do that quite often because I never understood how someone who was experiencing sooo much pain could still laugh and smile through it all. This photo was the last time we seen each other in person. It was your first show back! Soldout crowd in our hometown San Diego and you rocked it!! You were so happy!! Proved to so many that you could do it and that you were Super Human! The greatest comeback I ever saw!! We almost made it little bro! But I guess even flying Super Heros have to land eventually. But I am certain that your energy will never die and your Spirit is eternal, so I ask you still to forgive me for letting you down Warrior. I can’t help but think if I wasnt so engulfed in my own bullshit I could’ve been there for you when you finally took your life after several attempts… Fuck this place!! #CantWin #ForLosing?
This follows Friday’s deeply troubling tweet in which Cannon tagged his location as “Heaven” before going ghost on social media for 24hrs. “I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn’t get any worse. Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing. Goodnight. Enjoy Earth,” he said on Twitter, ending with the cryptic line, “Y’all can have this planet, I’m out!” With their concerns and fears confirmed, his frightened fans and celebrity friends immediately began sending prayers up for his well being.
Among those who rallied behind Nick Cannon’s cause on social media were Jackson-5 sibling, Latoya Jackson, and Cannon’s ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Although she didn’t name him personally, the throwback clip she posted of her 1990 survival anthem “Vanishing” seems to be a subliminal nod to her hurting ex-husband.