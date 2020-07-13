Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez Turn Up In A Pool With Billionaire Kylie Jenner

Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez continues to fuel dating rumors when they were spotted frolicking in a pool with billionaire Kylie Jenner.

There’s only one spot you should look if you’re trying to find Megan Thee Stallion these days — the pool. Throughout the summer, Hot Girl Meg has been hanging out poolside and posting thirst traps in her bikini to Insta. Whether it’s spending time with Tory Lanez or twerking in the water, the “Savage” rapper seems to be living her best life.

Although it is common to see her and Tory chilling (leading to rumors that they may be something more than friends), fans were surprised to see her keeping company with someone else — Kylie Jenner. The ladies hopped onto IG Live, where they let fans join them in the pool while listening to Pop Smoke’s posthumous tunes. What caused the confusion is that Meg is mates with Jordyn Woods, who famously had a fall-out with her former best friend, Kylie Jenner.

All hell broke loose last year when Jordyn was spotted kissing Tristan Thompson, who shares a child with Khloé Kardashian, Kylie’s sister. The scandal brought an end to the friendship between the model and the make-up mogul, who even used to live together. Those on social media thought Meg was being shady by spending time with the youngest Kardashian. “There’s something about Megan thee stallion & Kylie Jenner hanging out together that doesn’t sit well with my spirit,” read one comment.

Quarantine Radio creator, Tory Lanez, showing up in the video, only further fuelled rumors that he and Megan Thee Stallion may be a thing. The 25-year-old recently revealed that she is seeing someone but kept his name firmly under wraps. Some are of the suspicion, though, that the mystery man might be Michael B. Jordan, who commented on her twerking video on the ‘gram.