Tekashi 6ix9ine Fighting Baby Mama Sara To See His Daughter

Tekashi 6ix9ine wants to see his daughter.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine plans to become a more active parent in the life of his daughter. However, he’ll have to get through his baby mama Sara Molina first, even if that means taking her to court. Tekashi 6ix9ine is slated to be off house arrest soon making him officially a free man. Now, on the heels of his impending freedom, it seems he wants to take up his fatherly duties once more. When Tekashi decided to co-operate with the feds in exchange for a lesser sentence, the grueling decision affected the lives of many, specifically his 4-year-old daughter, Saraiyah. Throughout his time in prison, she has had to be without a father, having only her mother, Sara Molina, to care for her. Sara and 69 also have their highly publicized issues as she has been accused of cheating on him with his friends & enemies.

Sara was especially vocal during Tekashi’s trial as she admonished him for his actions and life-threatening decisions. Sara cited that him co-operating with police to put gang members away would directly put her and their daughter’s life in jeopardy.

Tekashi was then released from prison early and placed on house arrest orders following Corona scares back in April. His baby mother stated that he had made no attempts to visit their daughter, since being out of prison. According to TMZ, Tekashi now wants all that to change as he bequests the court for a custody arrangement with Sara Molina. The “Trollz” rapper divulged that he has held off on seeing his daughter out of concerns for her safety. However, he is now determined to figure out a way that would allow for him to be in Saraiyah’s life permanently once he’s free.

Lance Lazzaro, Tekashi’s lawyer, told TMZ that Tekashi, “is going to be part of 4-year-old Saraiyah’s life one way or another in a couple of weeks when he’s released from home confinement.”

Apparently, Sara has issues with this situation and has made it clear that Tekashi will only be allowed to see his child if he “plays by her rules and eases back in as she sees fit.” She further noted that she does not mind Tekashi’s mom continuing to visit her granddaughter. In terms of 69 though, Sara is looking on a time frame of about two weeks before she relinquishes control to him a little bit, but based on his lawyer, they do not plan on waiting, full steam ahead to the court they go.

Making such a huge effort to right things with his little girl is truly commendable, and we hope they will be reunited soon.