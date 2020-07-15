Romeich Encourages Family Time to IG Followers, Treats His Mom to Spa Day: Photos

Romeich Major gave his mom a spa date and spent some quality time with her amid the sudden passing of Shenseea’s mom.

There’s hardly anyone more-lauded throughout the history of dancehall culture than the hardworking, world-deserving mother figure. Everyone from Ms. Ivy’s last son Bounty Killer to newcomer Skillibeng has lifted the strong, significant lady in admiration through their lyrics, and just yesterday, Romeich Major treated his mom ‘Mother P’ to an all-day R&R session to show his appreciation. The producer and commander at Romeich Entertainment has been a source of comfort for singjay Shenseea, who’s been mourning the death of her beloved confidante, Mamma Shenyeng.

Since her sudden and untimely passing, he’s been dropping gems about keeping loved ones close and cherishing them while we still have the chance to. Taking his own advice, Major treated his mother to a “spa date” yesterday in a sweet and timely gesture.

2020 has claimed the lives of at least one individual from the various dancehall camps—just weeks ago Unruly Entertainment affiliate and protégé of Popcaan, Duwayne ‘Bookha’ Mitchell was killed in a motor vehicle collision in St. Thomas. Such jarring and unpredictable instances have inspired a few of Romeich’s recent captions encouraging his followers to celebrate life and all the people they’ve been blessed with.

“My IG family please SPEND time with your love ones while they are here respect and love life as it only gives you one chance,” he wrote below solemn looking photos on the day of Momma Shen’s thanksgiving service. ‘Mother P’ who was also in attendance “came down asap” to Jamaica to help comfort the grieving songstress and the massage/mani/pedi at Adam & Eve Day Spa was well deserved, after which she admitted to “feeling light” and that “everything was good.”

His demonstration is a reminder to create precious, happy moments in each other’s lives as we never know what’s waiting around the corner, especially in this particularly bizarre year. As another of his moving captions recently read, “keep your love ones close and Let them know you appreciate them.”