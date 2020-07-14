Vybz Kartel and Sean Kingston’s Collab “Hard To Love” Dropping Soon

Vybz Kartel and Sean Kingston got another banger on the way.

Whenever there are talks surrounding winning collaborations, one might as well insert the names Sean Kingston and Vybz Kartel since both men have been known to produce pure fire when they join forces. Fans of both Kingston and Kartel have now been given the go-ahead to service their cooling devices for the incoming collab titled, “Hard To Love.”

Sources close to the production exclusively told Urban Islandz that the track has been in the works for a few months and was finally given the go-ahead for release by both sides. “This song was recorded a while back but we feel the time is now right to give it to the fans,” sources told us.

2007 saw Kartel providing a smashing verse on Sean Kingston’s “Colors.” The remix also features Canadian dancehall musician Kardinal Offishall. Also in 2007, rapper Mims called on Jamaican influences for the remix to his hit track “Like This.” The Teacha, Kingston, and Mr. Vegas made the cut for the final release.

Fast forward 10 years later, and Kingston and the Worlboss were once again collaborating, this time on a track titled “Chance.” The official music video for the track was shot predominantly in Jamaica and has since acquired close to 8 million Youtube views.

You can go ahead and relive a section of Vybz Kartel’s verse. “Gyal you a my favorite girl yea mi love your bumpa the way it work, yea the road way is good oh no no wait ok reverse,” the Gaza boss spits.

2020 has seemingly been a year of collaboration for Vybz Kartel, who has joined forces with various talents on his two full-length studio albums, To Tanesha and ‘Of Dons & Divas. Some of the names worth mentioning are Jada Kingdom, Jodi Couture, Slimatic, Jesse Royal, Lisa Mercedez, upcoming rapper Jucee Froot, Danii Boo, Sikka Rymes, Skillibeng, Daddy 1, Teejay, Lisa Hyer, Squash and Tommy Lee.

Now that the word is out, are you ready for another Kingston Gaza treat?