Atlanta QC Rapper Lil Marlo Shot And Killed, Lil Yachty & City Girls React

The Atlanta rap community is mourning the death of Lil Marlo, who was shot and killed.

The details surrounding the shooting incident are still sketchy, but law enforcement sources say they received a call that there was an accident on the I-285 highway. Upon their arrival, they found the rapper suffering from gunshot wounds. According to TMZ, he was pronounced dead on the scene. Lil Marlo, whose real name is Rudolph Johnson, was age 29 at the time of his death.

Police have yet to determine if Marlo was shot on the highway in a drive-by shooting or if he was shot by someone inside the vehicle or by someone somewhere else and driven to the highway.

The late Atlanta native was signed to Quality Control, which is home to rappers like Lil Yachty and City Girls, who are now reacting to his passing. Other rappers like, K Camp, Yella Beezy, Reese LAFLARE, Russ, as well as producer Southside, have all shared their reaction to the tragic death.

“We just did a song a 4 this morning smh rip brother [Lil Marlo],” Lil Yachty wrote while City Girls tweeted, “Rest In Peace Marlo……damn.”

Here’s footage of QC artist Lil Marlo’s car being shot up, Rest In Peace Lil Marlo ?????? pic.twitter.com/kv6mWm1USN — Blanco Tarantino TV (@BlancoTarantino) July 12, 2020

A passerby also recorded footage of the aftermath of the shooting incident showing crime scene investigators combing the area for clues into the killing.

RIP LIL MARLO — K CAMP (@kcamp) July 12, 2020

RIP Marlo smh 2 the hard way was our shit on tour — RUSS (@russdiemon) July 12, 2020

Rest In Peace Marlo……damn? — CITYGIRL? (@ThegirlJT) July 12, 2020