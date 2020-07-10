NBA YoungBoy Reveals How Many Kids He Fathered, His Baby Mama Says BS

NBA YoungBoy is making it clear how many children he fathered, but at least one of his baby mamas is calling BS.

It’s getting increasingly difficult to keep track of all NBA Youngboy’s exes and alleged children, so much so that even Youngboy Never Broke Again himself seems to be confused. In a recent Instagram live session, NBA Youngboy listed his children, making it clear that he only believes himself to have one daughter. “I got four little boys, right,” he explained, “and I got one daughter. Her name is Armani. Dude, I ain’t got no other daughter. I got another daughter on the way though.” He continued, apparently referring his ex, saying “I don’t even conversate with that girl. I got one daughter.”

The ex in question, who claims to be the mother of NBA’s second daughter, is Kaylyn Marie Long, who was injured in a 2019 shooting while with the rapper in Miami. She later announced she was expecting Youngboy’s child last December, but the Baton Rouge rapper is apparently denying paternity. Replying to his most recent statements on the matter, Kay took to social media to post a simple “GMFU BUT IT’S NOTED,” a phrase short for “Got me f**ked up.”

Armani, the daughter NBA is choosing to claim, is the child of Nisha, his ex, who also gave birth to his son Draco. Kay claims to have given birth to a little girl named Kind, although some people involved are claiming that Kay made the baby up entirely. Others, however, point out that Kay may just be choosing to keep her child’s image and information off social media.

In an entirely unrelated situation, NBA Youngboy’s ex and the daughter of boxing champion Floyd Mayweather stabbed his other ex, Lapattra Jacobs, earlier this year during an incident at his home. To say this man has a lot of drama in his life is an understatement, but let’s hope he gets these situations straightened out for the sake of all children involved.