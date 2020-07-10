Kid Cudi & Eminem Teams On “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady” – Listen

Eminem and Kid Cudi have finally given us the collaboration we never knew we needed.

“The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady” opens with some trippy rapping from Kid Cudi before Eminem drops by and goes full Rap God mode for almost three minutes of the 4 minutes and 28 seconds track. He does his usual damage by filling his listeners’ ears with creatively crafted bars, but this time, he employs a calmer flow.

The smooth operation sees the Detroit rapper offloading powerful lines such as, “Cause I ain’t holdin em up, like an armed robbery (ahmaud arbery),” a direct connection the BLM movement. The team has also provided a creative lyric video on Youtube so that fans can properly soak up the greatness being released on the track.

The collab would have never happened if Cudi hadn’t signaled to Em on social media in May. “@Eminem rap God. Help!” he tweeted.

Eminem responded to the beacon, but while chatting with Lil Wayne on Young Money Radio, he explained that he didn’t know that Kid Cudi was trying to reach him before then.

Cudi’s previous work includes ‘The Scotts’ with Travis Scott, which debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and his 2016 album. He is now gearing up to drop Entergalactic, his seventh studio album, which draws from an upcoming adult animated series to be aired on Netflix.

Go ahead and stream “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady” below.