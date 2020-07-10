50 Cent & Boosie Badazz Trolls Will Smith, Praises August Alsina For Bagging Jada

50 Cent and Boosie Badazz took turns trolling Will Smith while giving August Alsina the thumbs up.

Jada Pinkett-Smith dropped a bombshell on Friday when she and Will Smith sat down at the Red Table Talk to discuss her past affair with R&B singer August Alsina. The “No Love” singer spilled the tea last month during an interview with The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee, and for a while, there were some denials allegedly coming from her PR team. Jada announced last week that she would be bringing herself to the Red Table, and she dragged Will along for the ride.

Two of Instagram’s biggest trolls, 50 Cent and Boosie Badazz, are now adding their two cents to the drama unfolding on social media. “A LOUISIANA NI**A WILL F*** YO HOUSE HOLD UP WE NOT GO SPARE YO B*TCH LOL @augustalsina I SALUTE U NIGGA I was n love with @jadapinkettsmith as a kid too I woulda did the same WHAT YALL THINK HE SAYIN N HIS HEAD WITH LOOK? If we divorce I’m go air yo ass out with dirty laundry r

He ain’t the only one u f**ked m,” Boosie wrote on IG along with a fading photo of Will Smith.

“Got Damn Will look hit, SMH what the f*** do ya do when this sh*t happens? LOL Nah it’s not funny. SH*T!” 50 Cent wrote.

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith had an uncomfortable discussion at the Red Table recently, and she decided to upload the footage on Friday going into the weekend, which is a clear move for maximum ratings. The couple says they decided to break their silence in an effort to reclaim the narrative that’s been floating around. For years there have been rumors that Will and Jada have an open relationship, and this August Alsina bombshell only added gasoline to the fire.