Update: Will & Jada Pinkett-Smith Calls August Alsina Cap On Alleged Relationship

Jada Pinkett-Smith has dismissed allegations that she had an extra-marital relationship with August Alsina.

Jada has been married to Will Smith since December 31st, 1997. Their romance began on the set of Will’s show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, in 1995 when she auditioned to play his character’s girlfriend. Although she didn’t score the part, she got the role in real life instead. Their relationship has been one of the few in Hollywood that has stood the test of time in terms of longevity, as we well as being open with their marital issues and parenting techniques of their two children.

Rumors of an open relationship have followed the acting couple for years. The suspicion was likely the result of Jada making a Facebook post in 2013, which read, “I’ve always told Will, ‘You can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and be okay’. Because at the end of the day, Will is his own man. I’m here as his partner, but he is his own man.” Although she denied that an open marriage was the couple’s deal, claims now made by August Alsina have led fans to assume they were onto something all along.

During an interview with Angela Lee of The Breakfast Club, the “Kissin’ on my Tattoos” singer alleged that he and Jada had been introduced by her son, Jaden, in 2015 and that they engaged in a relationship — with Will’s blessing.

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her… I sat down with Will [Smith] and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership… he gave me his blessing.” Following the damning allegations, Jada’s team has gone on the defence, stating that the claims are absolutely not true, according to TMZ.

Sounds like a classic case of “he said, she said.”

Update: Will Smith also denies that he ever gave August Alsina permission to date his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.