Future Announces “I’m Still a Dreamer” Scholarship For Kids Affected By COVID-19

Future is giving back to his community in a big way.

Hip-hop hitmaker Future will be awarding Georgia students heading into their first year of college with “I’m Still A Dreamer” scholarships amidst COVID-19. The initiative has been launched through his FreeWishes Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing support to Atlanta youth and senior citizens founded by Future, his mother Stephanie Jester, and his sister Tia Wilburn Anderson.

The scholarship will be made available to college freshmen from the state of Georgia with a 3.0+ GPA, with the maximum award amount being $2,500. This gesture is the latest in a number of instances of the Grammy Award-winning rapper paying it forward, following last years ‘I am a Dreamer” offering and the “Mask On” campaign earlier this year.

The Atlanta based chart-topper and his charity team have been making a much needed impact in their home state and have been scouting for ways to respond to the crippling effects of the global pandemic. “We acknowledge that many families have been financially impacted by COVID-19. As we fast forward into this new climate we would like to continue to make dreams come true and wishes come true,” Jester said in a press statement.

To sign up for the scholarship, applicants must be high school graduates living in the state of Georgia with a 3.0+ GPA and currently enrolled in an accredited college for fall 2020. They’re also required to submit a video on how the pandemic has personally impacted their lives with their online application by June 27, 2020.

In a similar gesture, the “Kings Dead” rapper took his tour up a notch last year, awarding a fortunate fan at each stop with his FreeWishes Scholarship, two tickets to his Legendary Nights Tour, as well as free exclusive “I Am a Dreamer” merch.

Having just surpassed 10 billion streams on Spotify as a lead artist, Future has always made positive use of his platform, never hesitating about giving back. He created the “Mask On” campaign—titled after his hit single “Mask Off”—to combat the nightmare of medical staff reusing face masks, teaming up with Atlanta Sewing Style to create custom supplies for healthcare workers and hospitalized patients.

Future has also provided a community computer lab, digital hub, and winter wishland for kids, and it seems Hendrix is bent on ensuring “life is good” for his people and making a difference in the lives of those most affected. “You don’t have to be in the perfect situation or come from the perfect background to reach for your dreams. Despite this COVID-19 pandemic, I encourage all dreamers to continue to dream big,” he added in a press release. Class of 2020 graduates who qualify and are interested can sign up here.