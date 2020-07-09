Beenie Man’s Ex-Wife D’Angel OnlyFans Account Hacks, NSFW Photos Leaked

Dancehall fans troll Beenie Man’s ex-wife, aka Lady of Dancehall, D’Angel, after her explicit photos and videos leaked from her OnlyFans account which was hacked.

“No Worries” singer, D’Angel, announced to the world on June 20, 2020, that she had joined content subscription service, OnlyFans. Posting a sensual video of herself suggestively playing in the downpour of a waterfall, D’Angel tantalizes fans by grabbing and squeezing her neck and breasts among other body parts. Her song “Only You” is heard in the background, “Only you mi want nobody ever touch me like this, nobody make me tremble like this. Mi ago save it for you, mi ago save it for you,” she sings repeatedly.

The post was captioned, “Have you signed up for my only fans yet? Oh yes it’s serious! Come see a more provocative side of D’Angel.”

Although D’Angel received a lot of love from fans for her decision, she was also based by many who pointed out that D’Angel in the past has fired shots as Spice for her revealing nature. She claimed that she did not have to show off her body in order to make money. Responding to her critics, D’Angel implored fans to sign up, stating that she would not be performing any porn nor posting complete nudity.

Today, fans attacked D’Angel, upon the hacking of her OnlyFans account. Numerous photos and videos began circulating online, showcasing all her bare and nude well-oiled assets. Many bashed her citing her as a hypocrite while criticizing her for being a parent. Others alluded that she leaked her own photos while some praised her for her beautiful and clean skin.

With comments such as: “The lady is a mother…..and you guys talking about is her body…what kind of example is that? All da ute deh suppose to deh get pper gimmick seh him mother a do porn” / “Lawd d’angel so much for you don’t have to show your body for money huh” / “Free promotion yuh did a look gweh bout hack look at you” / “Of all the page dem could a hack dem choose fi hack your page……. boy ppl really Nuh know fi tell lie” / “Why would you subscribe, Just to leak afterwards” / “Nahh lie , ar body stay bldclaat gud fi a big Oman weh nu do surgery eno!” / “Due to how me woulda subscribe but me rather buy KFC WID the money” / “Her page nuh exciting nuh waste unu subscription.”

D’Angel responded to the hacking by reposting one of the many photos that have been circulating on her Instagram Story with a caption stating, “OnlyFans got hacked but since this a circulate, just gwan sign up.” She also posted a new sexy teaser video announcing her new single “Talk About”. In the caption, she refers to her OnlyFans account, urging fans to, “Keep the subscriptions coming!”

When you’re raking in the dough, you can certainly be this level of unbothered.