Jordyn Woods Drops Her Pants On IG, Calls Jaden Smith Her Brother For Life

Jordyn Woods is wishing a happy birthday to her “brother” Jaden Smith.

The last 22 years seem to have just flown by as Will, and Jada Pinkett Smith’s son is now a fully-fledged adult. His famous father introduced him to the world as an 8-year-old with a starring role in his film, The Pursuit of Happyness, and he also went on to lead the remake of The Karate Kid. These days, the 22-year-old is also recognized as a rapper, having released two studio albums since 2017.

Someone who has known Jaden Smith practically since day 1 is Jordyn Woods, who also happens to be 22. The model is the daughter of John Woods, who used to work as a sound engineer on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air back in the day. He and Will have been friends ever since, and their kids grew up side by side. “22 years!!! Happy birthday to my brother for lifeeeee,” Jordyn wrote alongside a throwback picture of her and Jordyn Woods riding around in a red and yellow car as toddlers.

Jaden’s family is making headlines for the wrong reasons of late. August Alsina rocked the perfect image that the world had of the Smith family when he alleged that he had been having a years-long affair with Jada. Jaden apparently introduced his mother to the “Deliver Us” singer who claimed during an interview that his relationship with The Matrix extended to more than friendship and that Will had given his blessing.

Jada has so far denied the allegations, but August is adamant that he is telling the truth and says that he informed the affected parties two days before he dropped the massive bombshell that he would be doing so.