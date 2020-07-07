T.I. Said Free Kodak Black After He Apologize To Nipsey Hussle & Lauren London

T.I. forgives Kodak Black and even called for his freedom after he sent out a heartfelt apology.

Kodak Black is apologizing to Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London more than a year after he makes a pass at the stunning actress her amid the rapper’s death. Last year following the untimely death of Nipsey Hussle, Kodak overstepped when he “shot his shot” at the late rapper’s longtime partner and baby’s mother, Lauren London. “Lauren London that’s baby, though,” said Kodak at the time. “She ’bout to be out here single. She fittin’ to be a whole widow out here. I’ll be the best man I can be for her. I’ll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and sh*t for [Nipsey].”

The statement was met with disdain, and a beef ensued between the incarcerated rapper and T.I., even radio stations refused to play his music. Kodak feigned remorse in April of last year with an atrocious ‘apology’ that was bashed by fans. “If I disrespected you Lauren London in any shape or form, I am sorry… even though I didn’t,” he said. I guess the rapper has matured since and now he is coming back with a poetic apology on the ‘gram.

The “Kill Bill” rapper posted a photo of Nipsey Hussle with a lengthy caption. “Willin To Accept When I’m Wrong & Stand Firm When I’m Right. The Whole World Know Your Example Was A Guiding Light. I Pray Your Fam Light & Accept This Humble Apology In My Kite,” Kodak wrote on Instagram. “You Remind Me Of Icecube, Bunchy Carter & Huey P. A Hustler & Owner The Second Coming Of Easy E. What Happened To You Could’ve Happened To Me!” he added.

T.I. reacted to the Pompano Beach rapper’s statement in the comments saying, “That’s solid,” before adding, “Free [Kodak Black].”

Kodak Black likened himself to Nipsey Hussle, saying that he’s also a young Philanthropist. Nipsey was very active in his community, where he provided not only employment but was also a strong advocate for social justice and, regularly, gave back to the less fortunate. Over the past year, we’ve seen Kodak stepping up doing more philanthropic work in his own community in Florida, even from behind bars.

What do you think, should we forgive Kodak Black for this one?