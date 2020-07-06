Reginae Carter Take Shots At Lil Wayne & 50 Cent For “Black Women” Comments

Reginae Carter isn’t in agreement with her father Lil Wayne aiding 50 Cent’s recent comments about

It’s G-Unit mogul 50 Cent’s birthday today, but unfortunately, 50 is spending his 45th underscores of backlash for disrespecting black women. The Brooklyn rapper–real name Curtis Jackson–was a featured guest last night on Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio show where they chatted about Pop Smoke’s posthumous chart performance, among other things. On the topic of dating, however, the conversation took a turn for the worst when Fif essentially fed into the narrative of black women being nagging, aggressive, and less desirable than their more “exotic” counterparts. Almost immediately, social media users dragged both him and Tunechi for their tone-deaf, negative stereotyping at such a racially charged point in American history.

50 Cent, who just broke up with Latina model Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines last month, spelled out his perception of black women as Lil Wayne laughed in response. “They get mad. They get angry. You see a lot of sisters go ‘you f*** with this kind of girl and that kind of girl?’ That sh** is exotic! That sh** look a lot different than the sh** you see in the neighborhood all of the time. That sh** look like it came off a boat.” Fans were offended and hurt by the callous, colorist comments from two of the industry’s giants who have millions of black female supporters who resorted to putting down black women to highlight their obvious preferences.

Lil Wayne’s 21-year-old gorgeous black daughter Reginae Carter sadly had to clap back against her own father, defending her worth and beauty while rallying fellow “black beautiful Queens” to do the same. “I’m black! I’m beautiful! I’m enough! I’m exotic! I’m amazing! I’m one of a mf kind!!!! Now where my black beautiful Queens at,” she tweeted.

I’m black ! I’m beautiful ! I’m enough ! I’m exotic ! I’m amazing ! I’m one of a mf kind !!!! Now where my black beautiful Queens at ? ?? — Love me (@reginae_carter1) July 6, 2020

In no mood for a birthday buzzkill, however, 50 Cent followed up to let the Twitterverse know he’s unbothered by their antics and unapologetic about his disturbing viral comments. “What I said is true now picture me, unaffected, unapologetic and unavailable for any other comments,” he wrote. He might simply be fending off the birthday blues or maybe Fifty can’t handle the shoe being on the other foot, with the Internet coming after him. As the executive producer of the supremely successful series ‘Power’ and known to regularly troll just about everybody from Ja Rule to Kanye West, Fifty’s not quite used to getting thrown in “da canceled club.”