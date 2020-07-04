Meek Mill Loss A Lot Of Weight And Fans Are Concerned

Perhaps beefing leads to weight loss.

Meek Mill is looking even slimmer than usual these days, as fans noticed when he was pictured at Teterboro Airport. While many people will probably attest to having put on more weight than they would have liked in quarantine, it seems that Meek took the opposite route and trimmed down. Although he is looking far thinner than before, Meek doesn’t appear unhealthy, which is good news as the “Otherside of America” rapper suspected that he may have caught COVID-19 at one stage.

Back in March, Meek Mill recalled to his Twitter followers how he had been seriously ill at the end of last year. “I was extremely sick in December around christmas time with flu like symptoms,” he revealed. “Everyday I said to myself a older person cannot survive this! I lost like 15 pounds and could barely move! I never been that sick.. a doctor never told me what it was.” At the time, coronavirus was unheard of, so doctors would not even have been able to run a test for the novel respiratory virus.

I was extremely sick in December around christmas time with flu like symptoms… everyday I said to myself a older person cannot survive this! I lost like 15 pounds and could barely move! I never been that sick.. a doctor never told me what it was. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) March 24, 2020

It is also possible that Meek’s current weight loss may have been stress-induced. He has been involved in an ongoing beef with DJ Akademiks that doesn’t seem to be dying down, and he has also just been accused of plagiarism over two of his songs. Philadelphia record label, Dream Rich Entertainment, alleges that Meek stole copyrighted lyrics and titles for the tracks “100 Summers” and “Cold Hearted II” which he released in 2018. The company is now seeking at least $75,000 for each alleged infraction, or more than $300,000.

“Baby just let me know if Milano not feeding you,” one fan wrote while another added, “Meek are you okay homie you look mad skinny like you starving or something let’s hope he’s just workingout and dieting but this is concerning.”

Meek Mill has a lot of beef but he isn’t eating a lot of beef.