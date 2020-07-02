Meek Mill Hit With Lawsuit For Stealing Lyrics, Drake Fans Called Him Out

Meek Mill gets slammed by Drake fans after being accused of allegedly stealing lyrics, “he’s such a hypocrite.”

Philly rapper Meek Mill just cannot catch a break. From his numerous feuds with Nicki Minaj, Tekashi 6ix9ine, and DJ Akademiks, he has not been the victor thus far. He seems incapable of winning any argument, even those he initiates. And now, he is reportedly being sued for copyright infringement. At this point, he should just go ahead and tattoo a giant L on his forehead.

According to an exclusive report via Bossip, the “Going Bad” rapper was sued by Dream Rich Entertainment last month. The Philadelphia based boutique record label states that the lyrics to two of Meek’s tracks, “100 Summers” and “Cold Hearted ll” were stolen by him. It is alleged that after the company contracted a songwriter, Meek gained access to the files and “made off” with the lyrics. Both songs were featured on his 2018 Grammy-nominated album “Championships”. They pointed out that no credit was given in regards to the actual songwriter.

The company is now going after Meek, Dream Chasers, and Atlantic Records for civil conspiracy to commit copyright infringement. Dream Rich Entertainment is reportedly seeking at least $75,000 for each alleged infraction in the case, a total equivalent to upwards of $300,000 in damages. There have been no statements issued by Meek Mill nor his lawyers regarding the accusation.

If the accusation is true, it would be pretty ironic, and fans would have a field day with it. This is due to the fact that the rapper has been very vocal about artistes who use ghostwriters. His past beef with rapper Drake was centered around that very fact with Meek saying, “That ni*ga don’t write his own sh*t.” Now fans have dubbed Meek as a “hypocrite.”

For now, there is a possibility that the entire case is false. Let’s wait and see what Meek Mill has to say in response first before bringing down any judgments. Innocent until proven guilty, right?

“How can you accuse Drake of using a ghostwriter when you stealing lyrics from other artistes that’s even worst Meeka,” one fan tweeted while another added, “This sensitive gangster be stealing other people’s lyrics this whole time man bro and you tried to end Drake career over some rumored ghostwriter BS?”

