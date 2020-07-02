The Game Reveals His Grandmother’s Death Is Reason For His Social Media Hiatus

The Game is mourning the death of his grandmother and revealed that’s the reason for his social media hiatus.

Everyone deals with difficult seasons in their life, and with everything going on in the world right now, it can be especially challenging to maintain a positive outlook. This is even true for celebrities like The Game, who has been noticeably absent from social media over the last couple weeks. The Compton rapper took to Instagram on Thursday to address his momentary withdrawal with a selfie and the caption, “I know I haven’t been posting as I usually do…. But here’s a after workout selfie… Myself & my family have had a rough past few days but I’m living proof that you can survive almost anything if you keep the faith. Wishing all who read this post love & light.”

The Game later elaborated on what specific challenges he and his family have been dealing with, when he revealed his grandmother’s passing. The rapper has had his fair share of difficulties over the last year, including being ordered to pay $7.1 million in damages to a reality show contestant after she accused him of sexual assault.

“Took me a full day for the tears to stop,” The Game wrote. “And it’s not that I’m not emotionally devastated, but simply that I am in so much pain that my heart can’t even gather the strength to produce another drop. My queen, my angel… the very reason from which my name was created. It was always you. The strength, the glue that held the family together for as long as I can remember.”

“A piece of me is forever gone & I can really feel that emptiness,” the West Coast rhymer continues. “Why does God allow you to love a person so passionately & then remove them from your life in a manor it seems like you’ll never recover from? I love you Grandma.. & the entire family is in mourning. I miss you beautiful.. you will always be my heart.”

The Game maintains his innocence in the case and has since accused VH1 of not properly vetting their contestants. Priscilla Rainey, the contestant who filed the lawsuit, has continued to pursue the rapper for payment, claiming that he and his business partners are avoiding handing over the cash.

Over the last month, posts on The Game’s Instagram account have been overwhelmingly positive and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. On June 5th, Game posted a picture of himself alongside Breonna Taylor, a woman who was killed by the Louisville Metro Police Department after they broke into her home in the middle of the night due to a case of mistaken identity. He recalled the night he met Breonna, a fan of his, saying, “Your life was taken but your name will never be forgotten….”