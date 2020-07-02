Agent Sasco Checks Elephant Man For This Forbidden Lyrics, Watch It

Agent Sasco hilariously stopped Elephant Man from deejaying as soon as he uttered this one forbidden lyrics.

The bond shared between one Jeffrey Campbell, Agent Sasco’s government name, and his wife Nicole Mclaren-Campbell seems truly unbreakable. We recently got a taste of why when Agent Sasco put the brakes on Elephant Man after he mentioned the name Nicky while spitting lyrics to promote the upcoming Riddim Classics IG session. The hilarious clip which has begun to make its way around social media starts off with The Energy Gad shouting out this edition’s theme, The Good To Go Riddim.

The 20 track masterpiece was released in 2003 by Donovan Bennett, better known as Don Corleon. It featured some of the top names in the business at the time including, Assassin now Agent Sasco, Baby Cham, Bling Dawg & Lukie D, Bounty Killer, Frisco Kid & Ce’Cile, General Degree, Lady Saw, Mr. Easy, Nicky B, Predator, Reagan, Sizzla, T.O.K., Vybz Kartel & Wayne Marshall, Ward 21, Wayne Wonder, Zumjay, and Elephant Man who dropped two tracks on the project, “Bun Down Dat” and “Stop Hitch.”

In the viral clip recorded and uploaded to Agent Sasco’s Instagram, Ele gives a couple of lines from both tracks. Elephant Man chars through a bit of the first verse for “Stop Hitch” before dropping the line, “When me gi Nicky the ticky, me sticky inna the nitty-gritty.” He was unable to continue through to the rest of the blazing verse because of a cease and desist issued by Agent Sasco. “No not Nicky eno, not Nicky,” said Sasco, causing Elephant Man to erupt in laughter.

Laced with a plethora of laughing emoticons, Agent captioned the video by asking Elephant to “Gwan wid Jackie,[and] low Nicky!”

It’s hard to blame Jeff from snapping at Ele, after all, he and the lovely Mrs. Mclaren-Campbell only recently smashed the #AsafaChallenge while on a family vacation at the beautiful and luxurious Half Moon Resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica. We bet Elephant Man will think twice about singing that song this Thursday.

The session hosted at Sasco’s Diamond Studios sees Sasco and special guests jamming and performing on selected dancehall riddims.

So far, we have seen the Diwali Riddim, Stepz Riddim, Applause Riddim, Unfinished Business Riddim, and the Military Riddim.