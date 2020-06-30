Lil Wayne’s Ex-Wife Toya Johnson Is Engaged, Reginae Carter Gloats In Excitement

Lil Wayne’s ex-wife Toya Johnson, formerly Toya Wright, is officially the market.

Those who tuned in to the season finale of T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle this week would have seen Robert “Red” Rushing get down on one knee and pop the question to Toya Johnson. The pair have been together for a while and even welcomed a little girl in 2018, but even so, Toya had expressed hesitancy about walking down the aisle again, despite her feelings that Red was a man worth marrying. The author has been hitched twice before — once to Lil Wayne, whom she met as a 12-year-old and with whom she has two daughters; and record producer Memphitz to whom she was wed for 4 years.

Red took Toya on a magical helicopter ride from which she could see the words “Will you marry me?” painted in bright red from on high. But perhaps most telling of how well the entrepreneur knows his woman is that he asked for the blessing of her daughter, Reginae Carter. Regina was born when Toya was only 16, and the two are incredibly close.

“Crying again !! I’m so happy for you guys!,” the 21-year-old wrote on IG regarding her mom’s proposal. “This is just the beginning! My mom always told me people come into your life, and you guys are suppose to water each other and grow and that’s exactly what you guys did ! Keep black love alive.” She also included the adorable hashtag #rushingdowntheaisle.

Congratulations to the newly-engaged couple!