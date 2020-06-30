Angela Simmons! Yo Gotti Lost A Whopping 40 Pounds, Now Jacked Like Romeo

Angela Simmoms take notice because Yo Gotti has lost a whopping 40 pounds and now as jacked as Romeo.

For many of us, celebrities included, the coronavirus pandemic and resulting quarantine has meant having way more time on our hands than we are used to. In many cases, this can lead to excessive snacking and laziness, but some people have used this time as an opportunity to work on themselves instead. Yo Gotti seems to be one of those people who has aimed at self-improvement over the last few months, and the rapper has now debuted his resulting dramatic weight loss on Instagram. Showing off his new abs in a shirtless photo, Gotti captioned the shot, “40lbs down 40M’s Up.. #NoDaysOff #HealthIsWealth #SuperCMG”.

Yo Gotti posted another picture of himself working out in his driveway alongside several luxury cars with a caption that reads, “Winners never quit, quitters never Win… #WhenSh*tGetsHardKeepGoing #CMG #NoDaysOff”. The Memphis rap star has clearly been staying active in his down time, and most likely following a disciplined diet plan as well.

He is also continuing to hustle financially according to his claim of having recently come up an extra $40 million. This number might refer to earnings acquired by his record company which represents several other rappers.

As of January 2020, Yo Gotti was reportedly worth around $5 million, but if we believe his social media claims, that number may be much larger these days. In 2018, the Memphis rapper founded the label Collective Music Group, also known as CMG. The company, formerly known as Cocaine Muzik Group, put out Gotti’s sixth studio album, I Am. The label currently represents several artists, including Blac Youngsta, NLE Choppa, and Moneybagg Yo. Gotti is keeping himself busy between running his business and getting his health straight, and it’s nice to see celebrities making a positive change during these difficult times.