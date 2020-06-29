Trippie Redd Says Nicki Minaj Really Fell Off, Gets Canceled By The Barbz

Trippie Redd gets canceled by the Barbz after claiming Nicki Minaj fell off.

Over the weekend, Trippie Redd took to Instagram Live and uttered the words, “Nicki Minaj really fell off.” The “Tell Me U Luv Me” rapper made no attempt to clarify his remarks or place them in context, but it does seem a bit bizarre as Nicki has just earned the first two chart-topping singles of her career with the remix to Doja Cat’s “Say So” and her collaboration with Tekashi 6ix9ine, “TROLLZ.”

However, it may be the latter that spurred Trippie’s diss in the first place. The rap star and Tekashi 6ix9ine have been beefing for ages, with the rainbow-haired rapper even claiming in court that Trippie Redd is a member of the Five Nine Brims gang. 6ix9ine also called out Trip this past week for never having a number one single after “TROLLZ” hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The remark which the Ohio artist made about Nicki may have possibly been out of jealousy, and also disgust, as the “Yikes” rapper chose to stick by Tekashi’s side and work with him again when many others like Meek Mill, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent have either disowned him or given him grief.

One thing Trippie Redd probably did not consider when making his IG remark was the Barbz. Nicki is renowned for having one of the fiercest fan bases in existence, and they don’t take lightly to disparaging words about their queen.

“Trippie Redd talking about Nicki Minaj fell off like his career ever started.. who even listen to Trippie?? Him and his non-existent career,” read one of the scathing comments on Twitter. Others pointed out Nicki’s achievements and warned Trippie to think twice before going after the New York femcee.

