Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets To Keep Instagram Account Despite Sex Offender Policy

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been granted a social media reprieve despite Instagram’s sex offender policy.

Tekashi 6ix9ine found his Instagram page under review this week, as its parent company, Facebook, worked to determined whether the rainbow-haired rapper had violated its policy. Like many social media mediums, Instagram has rules about sex offenders and sexual predators being allowed on its platform, TMZ reported. The question of Tekashi comes in when one remembers that he was arrested on a charge of “use of a child in a sexual performance” in 2015.

The incident involved a nude 13-year-old who performed a sexual act on the “TROLLZ” rapper’s friend, Taquan Anderson, while he filmed the encounter for a music video, as well as 6ix9ine engaging with the teenager himself. Tekashi 6ix9ine was 18-years-old at the time and plead guilty to the charge but did not have to register as a sex offender.

After people began to question why the 24-year-old was allowed on IG with the past that he has, Facebook took his account under review and determined that he was a “youthful offender” and does not meet the criteria to deem him a sex offender. As such, he has not violated their rules and will be able to maintain his account.

The news undoubtedly comes as a relief to Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is a staunch IG user. Since being transferred from prison to house arrest in April, he has been blowing up the ‘gram with everything from trolling other artists, dishing on his criminal past, and releasing new music. The rapper went live on Insta before dropping his singles “GOOBA” and “TROLLZ,” and also used it to celebrate the latter reaching peak position on the Billboard Hot 100.

It’s safe to say that Tekashi 6ix9ine will continue to troll on Instagram for a long time to come, especially since he’ll be getting off house arrest very soon.