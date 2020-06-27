Nicki Minaj Sends Strong Message To Meek Mill After Working With Tekashi 6ix9ine

Nicki Minaj has a strong message for critics who think that she shouldn’t have worked with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Nicki Minaj says hate is a sign of failure, and without mentioning Meek Mill by name, she sends him a cryptic message. A few eyebrows were raised when Nicki Minaj was confirmed to be on Tekashi 6ix9ine’s latest single. The convicted rapper has become somewhat of a pariah in the industry for choosing to turn his back on his Nine Trey Gangster Blood members and snitch on them to reduce his own times behind bars. The move, while in 6ix9ine’s best interest, placed him on the wrong side of hip hop legends like 50 Cent, Meek Mill, and Snoop Dogg.

One who never left his side, however, was good ol’ Nicki. Having been friends for many years, the “Yikes” rapper was happy to jump on the second single Tekashi released since being transferred from prison to house arrest. The decision paid off well as “TROLLZ” rocketed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, earning 6ix9ine his first number one and Nicki her second.

Despite the success which the single has endured, Nicki is not blind to the backlash she has received for working with the rainbow-haired artist. “Hate is a weak emotion, a sign of failure,” she wrote on IG alongside a photo of herself and Tekashi, taken from the “TROLLZ” music video that was shot in the second bedroom of the top-secret home where 6ix9ine is currently serving out the remainder of his sentence. “I love you guys so much,” Nicki said in a video to her fans after the track hit the top of the chart. “We just did the highest pure sales of the year of every song released and you can’t buy that. That’s fan love.”

As long as the Barbz are still in her corner, Nicki Minaj doesn’t care who isn’t.