B. Simone Back On IG With Free Webinar So People Make Same Mistakes She Made

B. Simone wants to help you to not make the mistakes she made.

Aiming to turn the tide of negativity that swirled around her latest book and comments, B. Simone has responded in a seemingly clever way to accusations of plagiarism. The self-proclaimed “Manifest Queen” will be hosting a FREE Webinar called ‘Mistakes You’ll Never Have to Make’ to counter some of the criticisms she received for copying entire excerpts from bloggers in her bestseller, “Baby Girl: Manifest the Life You Want.”

Featuring a panel of “professionals” who will teach “the do’s and don’t’s of the industry,” Simone attempts to leverage her very public L with a “class taught by some great people.” After catching flack for criticizing George Floyd protesters and berating men with 9-5’s due to her entrepreneurial preferences, this one’s a win with B. Simone’s tarnished name on it.

Yesterday, the entertainer gave quite a lengthy rundown of her last few weeks following the allegations with astonishing receipts attached. “I had to get away and clear my mind,” she wrote. “I’m Sitting reflecting on everything and I’m starting to understanding my purpose even more. I keep reminding myself that a delay is never a denial. How can i ask God to use me and expect him to only use me in the ways i want?”

“Because of that I put together a FREE webinar for young men and women that will be led by industry experts and people who are very knowledgeable in important topics!” she continues. “I’ve asked them to talk on finances, law, and you guessed, copyright infringement and how not to play yourself. Don’t make my mistakes. Learn from my lesson!”

The official poster for the virtual workshop was added today, revealing that folks can expect to be schooled in Leadership and Building A Team, How To Be Financially Prepared to Start a Business, Legal Tips Every Entrepreneur Should Know, Learning About Trademarks and How to Handle A Brand Crisis and Controlling the Damage. Some followers are feeling the bold move, as seen in the comment that read, “THIS is how you boss up, come back from mistakes, and move forward. The courage it takes….”. Others aren’t as forgiving about being blatantly finessed— “we ain’t forget tho,” wrote another Instagram user in the comments.

Whether this works to restore her to the ever elusive good graces of social media remains to be seen, but there’s at least some celebrity support for her cause. Meek Mill came to her defense in a tweet weeks ago, even while photo evidence from accusers The VisionPreneur, The Happiness Planner, The Morning Buzz, and Boss Girl Bloggers circulated in the Twitterverse, booting the Wild N’ Out star into ‘Club Cancelled.’

What do you think? Will, she successfully flip the script, or is she just manifesting motive and marketing?