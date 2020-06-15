B. Simone Addresses Backlash Over Plagiarism In Her Book, “It’s Now A Legal Matter”

B. Simone has broken her silence on allegations of plagiarism in her book.

B. Simone had a lot of explaining to do after multiple people came forward to accuse the internet personality of plagiarism. Simone’s self-help book, Baby Girl: Manifest the Life You Want, is allegedly packed full of stolen material from bloggers and content writers who have not received credit or recognition. Once Simone was called out, other followers began identifying more pages in the book that have been copied word-for-word from another source. Now the actress and influencer is speaking out to respond to her fans about these troubling accusations.

Taking to Instagram, B. Simone posted a video Monday morning to talk to her followers about the accusations she is facing. “I wanna make a quick short video and address all of the accusations surrounding my book,” she says. “But because it is now a legal matter, I can only say so much.” She goes on to explain, “As an influencer, as a creative, as an entrepreneur, me and my team outsourced. We hired a team that we trusted, that we thought could bring my vision to life, and they did a lot of things without my knowledge, a lot of things without my knowledge, and I am here to fix it.”

Simone goes on to say that she plans to take full responsibility for the plagiarism, despite putting the decision to take other writers’ material on her team. In the comment section of the video, Simone writes, “I have reached out directly to every content creator that was disadvantaged and I am doing everything to fix this issue and make everyone whole. Even though this was not intentional, I am still so very sorry to the content creators and I understand their frustration 100%.” Simone says that she has made the decision to stop all sales of her book until the situation is resolved.