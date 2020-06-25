Ebro Casts Major Doubt Over Tekashi 6ix9ine’s No. 1 Song “TROLLZ” With This Photo

Ebro isn’t buying it that Tekashi 6ix9ine legitimately scored a number one song.

After hitting out at Billboard for tampering with his numbers for “GOOBA,” his first release out of prison, the rapper can now pop a few bottles of champaign to celebrate hitting the number 1 spot Billboard’s Hot 100 charts with “TROLLZ.” Sadly, not everyone is buying the legitimacy of the streams and sales, which has propelled its rise to the top spot; one such man is Hot 97 host and Billboard Global Editorial Head of Hip Hop and R&B Ebro Darden.

In a cheeky move, Darden shared Apple Music’s Top 10 streaming songs on Monday (June 22). This was possibly a subtle clap-back from the legendary radio personality after Tekashi 6ix9ine accused him of using his platform and status to derail his releases.

“This biggest songs in the world based on streams in @applemusic,” the radioman wrote. It should be noted that “TROLLZ” is indeed missing from the top of Apple’s list of top tracks. The Nicki Minaj assisted cut has since made its way to No.31 on Apple Music’s Top Songs list and holds the No.5 spot in the hip hop category. The list is headed by Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture,” which addresses the current racial divide America. 6ix9ine himself mentioned that “Lil baby deserved [the Billboard No.1 spot].

However, he also expressed just how hard it worked to beat the odds set against him. “TROLLZ” sold 116,000 digital copies and saw 36 million U.S. streams during the week ending June 18. The controversial rainbow-colored hair rapper regularly mentioned that he reached No.1 without any radio airplay, however, the single recorded 1.2 million radio airplay impressions to close out the week ending June 21.

It has been a tremendous week for Tekashi 6ix9ine, who has recently received his platinum certification for “GOOBA.”