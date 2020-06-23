Boosie Badazz Begs For School To Open After Kids Interrupt IG Live Twerking

Boosie Badazz want kids back in school asap after his latest IG Live session got cut short.

Some of Boosie Badazz’s best and worst moments have occurred on Instagram LIVE sessions, no wonder he has a new reality tv show in the works. While the rapper can be a bit of a funny man, a recent session has now left fans on the fence, questioning themselves if it’s possible to love him yet hate him at the same time. For the most part, Boosie had been seen as a man who loves his kids, and for that, he seems to have earned the respect of a few persons.

During an IG LIVE session some weeks ago, he revealed that he allowed grown women to perform sexual acts on his underage sons and nephews, and this did not sit well with fans who even called for the arrest of him and the females in question. Fast forward to today, and Boosie Badazz is once again making the ‘news’ for another weird situation involving a grown woman and kids, gladly this time, not his.

Seemingly fresh off a gloomy Father’s Day where he was only able to spend the day with 2 of his 8 kids, Boosie Badazz found himself on IG LIVE checking out some of the ladies who regularly hop onto his feed to ‘shake what their mama gave them.’ With a cigar clutched in his hand, the rapper applauded the rump-shaking happening on his screen. However, to his dismay, the exhibitionists had to cut the bathroom show to tend to her kids, who were quickly approaching.

“Oh the Kids! Get the f__king kids out,” Boosie shouted as the female participant disconnected the video. Like a sad puppy that just lost his bone, Boosie added, “Man school got to start back.”

The comment section was flooded with laughter, with more than a couple of standout comments from persons who saw this as just another reason why his kids should be kept away from him.

“He still & forever canceled in my book for deliberately havin his young teenage son molested & bragging about it on da gram,” mentioned one user. “a sorry excuse for a father,” another user said before dropping an emoji depicting just how sick and disgusted he/she felt.

Admittedly, it wasn’t Boosie’s fault that the kids popped up, but it would be great if the “Wipe Me Down” rapper stayed away from all conversations surrounding kids while he is using social media?