Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber Called Out Tekashi 6ix9ine Over Billboard Charts Accusations

Ariana Grande is has a classy clap back for Tekashi 6ix9ine after the “Gooba” rapper accuses her of manipulating the charts to score No. 1 this week.

It’s been a long campaign week for Tekashi 6ix9ine, who has been promoting his new single “Gooba,” which he dropped on his birthday, his first release since he’s been “freed” from prison. While most people expected 6ix9ine to top the charts this week, what with his record-breaking streaming numbers and unprecedented comeback, it turns out that the rapper’s place on top of the tally was not secured at all.

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber also released a song called “Stuck With U” which was produced to help with the global pandemic relief efforts. Amidst Tekashi 6ix9ine’s accusations, Ariana is defending the performance of the song that the rapper claimed was still at No. 5 as late as Thursday night but surged to No. 1 with 60,000 additional units “out of nowhere.”

Taking to Instagram to thank fans for another chart-topping success, the “7 Rings” singer used the opportunity to address 6ix9ine by throwing subs in her caption, and she was pretty straight forward about it. According to Ariana, her third No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 can be attributed to her loyal fans who just happen to be “ride or die motherf****rs” who actually bought the song – which values more than a stream.

“I would like to address a few things which i don’t usually do (i don’t give my energy to drama or strange accusations normally but this has gone a little too far),” Ariana wrote alongside a photo of the Hot 100 Top 10 for this week. “My fans bought the song. JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE). they are ride or die motherf****rs and i thank god every day that i have them in my life.”

She continued, “sales count for more than streams. u can not discredit this as hard as u try. to anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason…..), i ask u to take a moment to humble yourself.”

Ariana’s chart statistics lesson for 6ix9ine is yet to be addressed by the loudmouth rapper who has been extremely vocal since he released “Gooba.” It seems the returned rapper is hellbent on adding Billboard to his list of rivals, and he might have already been successful as they have reportedly removed Tekashi 6ix9ine’s chart history from the Billboard archives. The rapper even dragged Jay-Z and Nicki Minaj in his attack against the music giant when he took to social media to say, “Jay-Z and Nicki Minaj were right, people buy their number ones. Nothing is real. You guys are frauds.”

Those are some pretty serious accusations that 6ix9ine is throwing at Billboard. Do you think he has overstepped or does it fit right in with his recent anti-system behavior?