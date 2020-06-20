Giving Queen Rihanna Breaks Down The Meaning Of Juneteenth For Her Fans

Closing out Juneteenth celebrations, Rihanna gives fans a rundown on how this historic day came about.

There is no question about the magnitude of RiRi’s influence, which is what makes it particularly amazing to see her using her powers to incite change and share knowledge. Posting a series of videos and images informing fans about Juneteenth, Rihanna honors this day by explaining just how important this black holiday is.

Captioning the post on her Instagram page, “JUNETEENTH” accompanied by black power fist emojis, Rihanna drops some sauce as she posts a dance video of an all-black group representing how powerful and beautiful being black is and just how proud of being black they are. Dancing to “Black” by Buddy, the track rings out, “Black, black, black, Black on black. Black my thoughts so black / Black, black on black. My skin is so black, I’m rocking that black on black / It’s black. Black rims on these black wheels / In this black whip with this black bitch. I’m so black on black on black on black on black.”

Reminiscent of a slide show you’d see in a college class, the photo series is sponsored by Fenty Beauty By Rihanna. The first image declares, “It’s All About Juneteenth! Also Known As Black Independence Day!” You are then guided to the other images by arrows telling you to swipe. The second photo asks the question, “Umm, Don’t we already have an Independence Day?”

To which the answer is given basically explaining that July 4th, 1776 commemorates the day the United States declared itself an independent nation. This was done while slavery was still legal, which means that independence was not given to all people. She then bids followers read the book “What To The Slave Is The 4th Of July” by Frederick Douglass.

The following image elaborates on the Emancipation Proclamation. “The Emancipation Proclamation came into effect in 1863, it did not instantly free slaves. It took two years for the news of freedom to reach every part of the country and Texas was the last to find out,” it reads. It continues to explain Juneteenth in the corresponding image. Back in 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas to inform that the Civil War had come to an end and henceforth slavery was abolished. “Juneteenth is a holiday to honor the long-awaited freedom of 250,000 people across Texas.”

Showing an image of an all-black group of male musicians in Texas in 1900, the subsequent text reads, “We celebrate Juneteenth as a symbolic day of liberation for Black Americans. It’s a day to reflect on the past and a time to educate ourselves on the necessary growth needed to dismantle oppressive systems around the world.”

To close out all the knowledge she bestowed on her followers she mentions an inspiring and invoking quote, “NOBOD Y’S FREE UNTIL EVERYBOD Y’S FREE.” – Fannie Lou Hamer

After saying so much on the subject Rihanna then reposts a call to arms via her foundation, @claralionfdn. The post briefly states, “Juneteenth (June 19th) is a day that honors Black freedom and Black resistance, and centers Black people’s unique contribution to the struggle for justice in the U.S. This Juneteenth is a rare moment for our communities to proclaim in one voice that Black Lives Matter.”

You are then asked to participate in #SixNineteen, “Join us on the #SixNineteen mobilization on Juneteenth weekend, June 19–21, 2020. Take action in front of the White House, in your community, or at home. #Repost @popdemoc.”

Despite the important messages Rihanna is conveying, fans still decided to hop in the comments to beg her to drop the album, with some stating that they thought her post was an album artwork, and she had just about given them a heart attack. In contrast, many others supported the movement with heart emojis and #BlackLivesMatter words.